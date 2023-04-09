Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 4,434 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $25,350,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.