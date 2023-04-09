Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 726 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $752,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.63.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

