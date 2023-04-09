Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 106 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.69.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

