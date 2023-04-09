Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 2,433 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,025,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after buying an additional 82,723 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 325,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after buying an additional 67,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 124,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of LCTU opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

