Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 15,758 Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after acquiring an additional 146,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 75,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Outset Medical by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 433,637 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,417,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,510,000 after purchasing an additional 90,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Outset Medical by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after buying an additional 90,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 141.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,618,074.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 3,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $84,402.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,618,074.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,132 shares of company stock worth $3,229,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

