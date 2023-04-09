Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 510,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

