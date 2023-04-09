Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 527.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.41. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a one year low of $98.74 and a one year high of $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $189.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.97.

The SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected and weighted by low volatility and other factors. SMLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

