Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

