Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,932,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,290,000 after acquiring an additional 475,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,572,000 after purchasing an additional 356,177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,832 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,597,000 after purchasing an additional 693,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,625,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.59 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

