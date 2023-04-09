Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $103.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.