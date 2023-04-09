Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,126,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,133,000 after purchasing an additional 207,040 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,298,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 56,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the period.

BATS:POCT opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $669.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

