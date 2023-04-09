Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.