Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,095 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $380.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $455.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

