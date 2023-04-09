Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 66,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $493.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $501.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.62. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $548.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

