Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 0.5 %

PNR stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

