Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DNOV opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

