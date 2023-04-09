Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 797,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,810,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

