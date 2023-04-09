Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 808.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 484,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 45.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,051,000 after purchasing an additional 387,039 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Ares Management by 563.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 349,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 296,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 661.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,088,000 after buying an additional 211,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.89.

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,320.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,320.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,969,116 shares of company stock worth $34,837,651 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $79.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 362.35%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

