Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $524,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

PAUG stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

