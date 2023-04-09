Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $581,000 Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $222.12 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The company has a market cap of $755.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.31.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

