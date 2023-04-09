Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after buying an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,700,000 after buying an additional 430,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,321,000 after acquiring an additional 408,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $206.69 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.00 and a 200-day moving average of $209.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

