Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $616,000 Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $48.34.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

