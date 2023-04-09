Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $108.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average is $96.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $137.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

