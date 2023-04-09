Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 89,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 75,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 55,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $45.91.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

