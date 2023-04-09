Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,067 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

