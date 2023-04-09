Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TDVG stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.90. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

