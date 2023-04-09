Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $203.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $231.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.