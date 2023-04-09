Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $388,000 in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EMB opened at $86.09 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average is $84.31.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

