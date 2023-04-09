Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $398,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.