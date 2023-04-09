Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $579,000 in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

