Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

