Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,287,000 after purchasing an additional 308,238 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after buying an additional 182,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $207.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $240.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.44. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.