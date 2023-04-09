Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,340,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,496,000 after buying an additional 78,895 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,872,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,208,000 after acquiring an additional 384,355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,475,000 after purchasing an additional 175,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,388,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $89.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

