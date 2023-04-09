Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $523,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $24.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

