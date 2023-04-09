Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 5,318 Shares of Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA PPTY opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.94. Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

Get Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF alerts:

About Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

The Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally-selected and -weighted US-listed equities that derive income from the ownership or management of real estate. PPTY was launched on Mar 24, 2018 and is managed by Vident.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.