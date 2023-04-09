Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

