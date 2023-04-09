Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $211.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 190.41 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.87 and a 200 day moving average of $183.75.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

