Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Position in Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Inspire Global Hope ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Global Hope ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLES opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $145.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.08. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $36.05.

About Inspire Global Hope ETF

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

