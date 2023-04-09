Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June (BATS:DJUN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June (BATS:DJUN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June Stock Performance

BATS:DJUN opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

