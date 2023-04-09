Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 17 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,384.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,245.00 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,329.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,193.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,010.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.