Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4,181.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,678,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428,690 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 674,580 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,005,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,033,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,150,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $51.38 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.