Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 237 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $61.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

