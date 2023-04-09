Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 4,647 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,859,000. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 355.8% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 407,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 318,103 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 836,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

