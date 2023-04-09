Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 6,226 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

