Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 644 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 94,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

