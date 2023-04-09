Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 70,681 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,681 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $33.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

