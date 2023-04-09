Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Elevance Health by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,479,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health
In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Elevance Health Price Performance
NYSE:ELV opened at $483.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.54 and a 200-day moving average of $489.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.
