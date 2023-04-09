Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $1,728,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at $1,138,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

