Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,259,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447,485 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,128.9% during the fourth quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 551,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 450,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 276,549 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 454,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,595,000 after purchasing an additional 252,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,558,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

LQD stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average of $106.48. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $118.62.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

