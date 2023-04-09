Strs Ohio Acquires 28,862 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 168.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 197.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 208.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,988,000 after buying an additional 953,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Nasdaq by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.6 %

NDAQ stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

